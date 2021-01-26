Farming

Horticulture sector facing wipeout — 17,000 jobs at risk

BNM decision to cease peat harvesting ‘catastrophic’, warn peat producers

Mushrooms growing using peat materials

Claire Mc Cormack

Ireland’s horticulture industry could “be forced to close” by the end of this year, placing over 17,600 jobs at risk, horticultural peat producers have warned.

Speaking to the Farming Independent following Bord na Móna’s (BNM’s) decision to end all peat harvesting on its lands, John Neenan of Growing Media Ireland (GMI) described the move as “another example of the Government’s total disregard for the people of rural Ireland”.

And Paul Brophy, the country’s largest broccoli grower and former IFA Horticulture Committee chairman, claimed the BNM decision was a “vote-catching action” to win “brownie points” for the Green Party.

