Horticulture sector facing wipeout — 17,000 jobs at risk

Ireland’s horticulture industry could “be forced to close” by the end of this year, placing over 17,600 jobs at risk, horticultural peat producers have warned.

Speaking to the Farming Independent following Bord na Móna’s (BNM’s) decision to end all peat harvesting on its lands, John Neenan of Growing Media Ireland (GMI) described the move as “another example of the Government’s total disregard for the people of rural Ireland”.

And Paul Brophy, the country’s largest broccoli grower and former IFA Horticulture Committee chairman, claimed the BNM decision was a “vote-catching action” to win “brownie points” for the Green Party.

Until now members of GMI, which represents most of the country’s horticultural peat producers, have sourced raw peat stocks for compost production from BNM and annual harvests on private bogs. The compost is then supplied to family-owned and larger-scale vegetable and plant growers nationwide. However, Mr Neenan says the sector will be forced to import peat this year from the Baltic States, Sweden and Germany; while coir (coconut fibre) from India and Sri Lanka will be also imported to replace peat ingredients. “Removing peat-based growing media will be catastrophic for the country’s food and horticultural sectors,” said Mr Neenan. “The importation of this material will not only increase emissions at source, but will add to overall emissions due to the additional transport. “The closure of BNM means CO2 emissions from peatlands in Ireland has been reduced by over 97pc — no other sector has achieved or will achieve such reductions. “The remaining horticultural peat industry is left in a complete legal limbo, with no timely legislative solution in sight. Clearly this Government has no understanding of the urgency required to save the industry from imminent collapse.” The situation is compounded by a 2019 High Court decision which ruled that all peat harvesting on bogs over 30ha now requires planning permission and EPA licensing — a process that can take years to complete. “We currently don’t have a viable alternative to horticulture peat when it comes to producing mushrooms or any edible horticulture crop — if we had an alternative I would switch in the morning,” said Mr Brophy. “Any alternatives have not had good results to date, so using a peat replacement threatens our economic viability and food security.” In response, BNM said it has signalled to customers — including its European customers — that it will continue to fulfil orders of horticultural peat into 2021, while customers put in place agreements with their new suppliers.

