Horticulture industry takes peat campaign to Leinster House

Urgent calls for the introduction of new legislation to allow horticultural peat harvesting to resume on 1,700ha of peatlands are expected to be heard at today’s Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture meeting.

Horticulture leaders and businesses, including IFA Horticulture Committee chairman Paul Brophy — the largest broccoli grower in the country — will highlight the impact peat shortages are having on the industry which employs an estimated 17,600 people in the midlands and the west.

A key issue to be raised is the current legal position on peat harvesting in Ireland.

In 2019, a landmark High Court ruling declared that harvesting peat on bogs over 30ha requires planning permission from An Bord Pleanála and a licence from the Environmental Protection Agency. The process can take up to four years to complete.

The ruling has significantly affected horticulture peat producers who harvest on their own bogs, plus those who relied on horticulture peat harvested by Bord na Móna (BNM).

The supply shortage has been compounded by BNM’s sudden exit from peat production last month.

It also withdrew an estimated 10 applications that were before An Bord Pleanála for “substitute consent” to seek permission to continue some horticulture peat harvesting on its bogs.

The committee will hear that Ireland’s horticulture industry is facing ‘enforced shutdown’ by mid-2021 unless “new legislation” or “a derogation” on peat harvesting for food and horticulture production is secured.

Online Editors