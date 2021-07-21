Farming

Farming

Horse Racing Ireland contacts gardaí over claim wrong microchip was put in a horse before it was sent to slaughter

The Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has contacted gardaí over allegations a microchip was fraudulently put in a horse before it was sent to slaughter.

The move follows a BBC Panorama documentary which claimed a microchip belonging to the horse Tammy’s Hill, who died in 2014, was found in another horse some years later.

It was suggested this was done because the horse sent for slaughter was not suitable for human consumption but Tammy’s Hill did have the necessary documentation to be sold for meat.

