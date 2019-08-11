Hopes rise for progress in beef dispute

Farmers and meat processors agree to talks

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed
Wayne O'Connor

Wayne O'Connor

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed is confident of making progress in the dispute between farmers and beef processors as both sides prepare to meet tomorrow.

The Beef Plan Movement, made up of farmers who are unhappy with the prices they are afforded for their animals, agreed to suspend its protests until after tomorrow's meeting.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

However, some individual farmers continued to hold smaller demonstrations at meat processing plants yesterday.

Beef Plan thanked members and supporters for their help yesterday and parties on both sides of the dispute have agreed to a virtual "radio silence" in advance of tomorrow's meeting at an undisclosed location.

Mr Creed will appoint an independent chairman to run the meeting and has already put an agreed agenda forward to farming representatives and members of the beef trade.

A spokesman for the minister said Mr Creed is hopeful tomorrow's meeting will bear fruit.

"The minister has brought forward an agreed agenda for the meeting and there are areas where there is scope for progress.

"The meeting is scheduled and we are hopeful that both parties will fulfil their obligations between now and the commencement of the meeting.

"We hope everyone comes to the table and engages in a positive manner."

The minister is expected to meet with farmers today and to hold informal discussions with individual groups at the Tullamore Show, an annual agricultural and livestock show, in Co Offaly.

Farmers picketed factories across the country last week and erected barricades blocking entrances at some sites in protest at the prices they are paid for animals.

This caused huge disruption for meat companies and led to threats of legal actions for costs and damages being issued to those who took part.

More than 20 factories were targeted, with 14 forced to shut their doors and lay off staff during last week because of the significant disruption.

Those legal actions have now been withdrawn at the minister's request as he liaised between the two sides of the dispute in recent days.

As a consequence, Beef Plan agreed to suspend its official protests ahead of discussions but some farmers continued to hold separate demonstrations yesterday morning, with sizeable crowds maintaining a presence outside factories in Cork and Kildare.

Meat Industry Ireland, which represents processors, had criticised the actions of some protesters at other sites before the Beef Plan action was officially suspended.

Beef Plan has been seeking what it sees as a fairer return for farmers with factory prices for bullocks and heifers down 40c per kilo compared with 12 months ago. Meanwhile, finishers have taken a hit of up to €150 on an average 370kg carcass.

It has also called for Mr Creed to review 13 policy and technical points it has raised as matters of concern with the meat industry, including the use of certain age limits for animals, the changing of weight thresholds and the clear provision terms of business by processors.

Sunday Independent

Related Content





More in News

Yan Wenliu, 36, sprays pesticides at a sugar cane field at a village of Menghai county in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China, July 12, 2019. Picture taken July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song u000d

Crop invaders: China's small farmers struggle to defeat armyworm
Beef farmers from the Beef Plan movement pictured at the picket line outside Keypak in Clonee Co Meath. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Beef Plan Movement suspend protests over meat prices and agree to talks
French President Emmanuel Macron speaking with exhibitors at the International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, February 23, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

French farmers damage more offices of Macron MPs over trade deals
Picket: Farmers talk to a driver at Kepak in Clonee, Co Meath. PHOTO: FRANK McGRATH

Farmers set to face legal action as deadline passes for Beef Plan protests...
Photographed in Nenagh outside the production arrival gates at the AIPB Nenagh. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Calls for Tullamore Show to withdraw invite to Minister Creed
Stock Image

Claims of 'illegal blockades' as beef prices dispute escalates
The Beef farmers protest over beef prices at the Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh Co. Kilkenny.

Tense scenes erupt at Dawn Meats as farmers claim they were told to move...


Top Stories

Cian Martin from Templemore preparing his Simmental calf for judging at last year’s Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show. Commercial cattle entries are up 20pc for this year’s show. Photo: Alf Harvey

Cattle entries up 20pc as Tullamore show defies the beef gloom
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

Margaret Donnelly: 'Farmers need to come together to win this beef battle'
The future of peat-fired plants served by Bord na Móna has been called into question as the Government seeks to boost Ireland’s green credentials. Photo: Nik Merkulov

For peat's sake: Where now for Bord na Móna in a green Ireland?
Cathal and Bronagh O'Rourke of Burren Farm Experience with their children Alice, Isla and Annabelle at home on the farm near Boston, Co Clare. Photograph by Eamon Ward

'Diversifying will create jobs for beef farmers and keep people in rural...
Over 30pc of the breeding ewe flock are mountain ewes

Sheep still a vital enterprise for upland areas and the west
Good bet: Land has proven to be a solid long-term investment in this country and prices have increased five-fold since the 1980s, returning on investment of 4.1pc

Switching to limited company status remains the solid option for...
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. AP Photo

Bayer mediator says no $8 billion Roundup settlement discussed despite...