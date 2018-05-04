Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 4 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Hogan slams Rees-Mogg suggestion UK should slap tariffs on Irish beef

Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg
Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg

Sarah Collins

Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has hit out at comments that Irish beef should be made a bargaining chip in a Brexit deal.

UK MP Jacob Rees-Mogg called for the valuable Irish trade to be hit with tariffs.He urged Theresa May to increase the  pressure on the EU by warning of the knock-on impact of a no-deal Brexit for the Irish economy in particular.

However, Mr Hogan told the Seanad that a landing zone involving some form of customs arrangement must be in the best interests of all concerned.

“The recent statement by Jacob Rees-Mogg in relation to Irish beef is a good example of a comment that is both unhelpful and irresponsible,”  said Mr Hogan.

“His comments highlight that the rift between the Brexiteers and Remainers risks going on and on.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg has described Theresa May’s preferred plan for a post-Brexit customs deal with the EU is “completely cretinous”,.

The arch-Eurosceptic branded the proposal for a customs partnership – under which Britain would collect EU import tariffs on behalf of Brussels – “a betrayal of common sense”.

The attack came as Mr Rees-Mogg, a rising favourite of Tory members to succeed Ms May, described her approach to the Brexit negotiations as “enigmatic”.

He argued that the UK “should ratchet up the pressure” on the EU in the talks by threatening to not pay the £39bn “divorce bill” – while highlighting the effect on the Irish economy of no trade deal.

“If we were to apply the common external tariff on Irish beef, the Irish agricultural industry is in serious trouble,” the backbencher said.

“You’ve got to ask the EU: does it want to sacrifice the economy of Ireland on the altar of EU ideology? I my guess is that the answer is no, and therefore we are in a very strong negotiating position.”

Mr Rees-Mogg played down his prospects of becoming prime minister – but, notably, did not rule it out.

“When the Conservative Party is in government, the prime minister always comes from a senior government position and that is a perfectly sensible state of affairs,” he said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

The sign was erected by farmer John Kinsella, who is subject to a court order barring him from coming within 100 metres of the land.

'Trespassers will be shot' signs in farmer's jeep warn amid land dispute
The maximum amount of funding available is €200,000 per project

Funding of up to €200,000 made available for small food and drink...
The dead sheep found in a black bag dumped in the river

Sheep found dumped in black plastic bag in a town stream
Stock photo

Investigation underway as dead animals and others in 'poor condition'...
(stock image)

Suspended sentence for retired farmer whose 'lapse' in concentration had...
Brendan McLaughlin, farms 86 acres at Balleighan, outside Manorcunningham Donegal.

Farmer tells how freak farm accident at his home last week almost cost him...
Prosecutors seek increased sentence for David Casey (left) and his cousin Michael Casey

Courts get tough on predatory and violent rural burglars as jail terms hiked


Top Stories

Farmer Packie Donnelly at his farm in Ballymena

Why this farmer plans to sell his three farms and retie by the age of 60
Replenshing feed stock for next year will be the next issue

John Joyce: I need to hold back five pens of cattle to give them a chance
Good quality pedigree heifers sold from €1,400 to €1,600 a head in Bandon Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Pedigree heifers sell for up to €1,600 as demand surges
Lay of the land

Regional disparity as Leinster, Connacht and Ulster land prices all take hit
Mercedes X-Class 250d double-cab pickup

Why it's Catch 22 on tax for pickups like Merc's X-Class
A farmer harvests a sugar beet field in Puits-la-Vallee, northern France, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier -/File Photo

Insecticide ban to hit EU sugar beet crops, farmers say
CEO Edmond Scanlon says he is pleased with the year so far

Dairygold owner Kerry sees shares dip on volume growth of 3.7pc