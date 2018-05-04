Hogan slams Rees-Mogg suggestion UK should slap tariffs on Irish beef

Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has hit out at comments that Irish beef should be made a bargaining chip in a Brexit deal.

UK MP Jacob Rees-Mogg called for the valuable Irish trade to be hit with tariffs.He urged Theresa May to increase the pressure on the EU by warning of the knock-on impact of a no-deal Brexit for the Irish economy in particular.

However, Mr Hogan told the Seanad that a landing zone involving some form of customs arrangement must be in the best interests of all concerned. “The recent statement by Jacob Rees-Mogg in relation to Irish beef is a good example of a comment that is both unhelpful and irresponsible,” said Mr Hogan.

“His comments highlight that the rift between the Brexiteers and Remainers risks going on and on.” Jacob Rees-Mogg has described Theresa May’s preferred plan for a post-Brexit customs deal with the EU is “completely cretinous”,.