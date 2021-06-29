Farming

High Court challenge to live export ban 'resolved'

Tim Healy and Margaret Donnelly

The Department of Agriculture has refused to confirm or deny if a ban on live exports to North African countries for July and August is still in place.

It comes after a High Court challenge by Curzon Livestock Limited, whose business involves the export of livestock to countries including Libya.

It claimed its business would suffer as a result of the Government ban, which it said had no legal basis.

