High Court challenge to live export ban 'resolved'

The Department of Agriculture has refused to confirm or deny if a ban on live exports to North African countries for July and August is still in place.

It comes after a High Court challenge by Curzon Livestock Limited, whose business involves the export of livestock to countries including Libya.

It claimed its business would suffer as a result of the Government ban, which it said had no legal basis.

In judicial review proceedings against the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Ireland and the Attorney General, the company sought various orders and declarations.

These included an order quashing the ban, and declarations including that the decision was irrational, unreasonable, unlawful and outside the powers of the Minister.

The court had previously directed that the application for permission to bring the challenge be made on notice to the respondents.

However, when the matter returned before the court recently and Mr Justice Charles Meenan was told the action had been compromised, on confidential terms.

When asked if the ban is still in place, the Department said it does not comment on individual cases and Curzon declined to comment when contacted by the Farming Independent.

Previously the court heard that in March the Minister sent an email, known as a “hot weather notification'' stating that all live animal exports to North African nations in July and August 2021 had been banned.

The ban was confirmed in other communications made by the Minister earlier this month

The company had claimed that there was no legal basis for a blanket and indiscriminate ban such as the one imposed.

The ban also failed to take into account the safeguards the company takes when it transports animals to North Africa.

It also said it is supportive of efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of cattle it brings to North Africa from Ireland and had never received any complaint about the manner it transports animals to other countries.

The company claimed the Department informed it that the ban is based on several factors.

These include EU Directives and regulations on animal protection during transport, public scrutiny of the issue, temperature increases in North Africa, and an EC instruction that the transport of animals in temperatures over 30 C causes suffering to them.