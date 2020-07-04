Farming

Herd cull cannot be ruled out, says farming minister

Cows on a farm (David Cheskin/PA) Expand

Cows on a farm (David Cheskin/PA)

Hugh O'Connell

The new junior agriculture minister has said culling the national herd cannot be ruled out if Ireland does not meet its carbon emissions targets.

The Green Party wanted the programme for government to include a commitment to cull the national herd in five years' time if farming emissions reduction targets were not met.

Now senator Pippa Hackett, who was appointed a Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture last weekend, has said culling the herd could not be ruled out "as a last resort" if the sector fails to reduce emissions.