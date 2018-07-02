Heatwave skin cancer warning for farmers

Skin cancer now accounts for nearly one in three forms of the disease diagnosed in men annually – in many cases as a result of sun exposure linked to their outdoor jobs in farming and construction.

The current heatwave conditions leave them at particular risk from harmful rays unless they take sun-protection measures.

Around 31pc of all kinds of cancers diagnosed in men, and 29pc in women, this year will be found on the skin, according to the Irish Cancer Society. The Irish Farmers’ Association warned farmers to wear a shirt with a collar and long shorts.

They should also wear a hat that gives shade to the face, neck and ears. They should always carry sunglasses on the farm and make sure they give UV protection. They should also try to plan jobs so that they are in the shade when UV rays are strongest – from 11am to 3pm.