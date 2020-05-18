Farming

'Health experts will decide if meat plants must close' - Creed

There has been a number of clusters of Covid-19 cases in meat plants. Expand

Ralph Riegel and Ciaran Moran

The entire meat industry will be shut down should it be deemed necessary by public health experts, the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said.

It comes as an investigation is underway into whether paracetamol and ibuprofen products taken by workers at a number of factories may inadvertently have skewed the results of precautionary temperature checks aimed at protecting the workforce from Covid-19.

Speaking on RTE Radio yesterday, Minister Creed said "should it be deemed a necessary step that any one or all of these (meat plants) should close. Then that is what will happen".