Health and Safety Authority to begin farm inspection blitz next week

Over the last 10 years, (2009 – 2018) over half (51pc) of all fatal farm injuries involved vehicles (30pc) and machinery (21pc). Farm vehicles are generally defined as tractors, loaders or quad bikes.

In recent years there has been a sharp increase in the number of fatalities involving farm vehicles, particularly quad bikes with four related deaths in 2017 alone.

According to Pat Griffin, Senior Inspector with the Health and Safety Authority, “We’re running this inspection campaign earlier this year to give farmers plenty of time to plan for the safe use of tractors and machinery ahead of the busy silage harvesting season.