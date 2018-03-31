'He was a good family man and neighbour': Community left reeling after popular farmer killed in accident
Health and safety officials are investigating after a pensioner died in a farming accident in Co Armagh.
Matt McCoy was in his 70s and had reportedly been attending the birth of a calf on his farm on the Newry Road in Mullaghbawn when the tragedy occurred on Wednesday.
He had stayed overnight with the calving mother on Tuesday evening through to Wednesday.
His death is not being treated as suspicious but the Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) is continuing an investigation into the circumstances.
Family priest Fr John Heagney said Mr McCoy's relations have been left devastated.
"The family are incredibly shocked and saddened," he said.
"He was a good family man and neighbour."
Mr McCoy lived on the farm with his wife.