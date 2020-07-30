Farming

Farming

'He always drilled into me the hereditary responsibilities' - Ivan Yates on taking over the family farm to please his father

As he steps back from journalism, Ivan Yates tells Donal Lynch about settling court cases, overcoming childhood trauma - and why Matt Cooper will be happy to have him off the radio

MOVING ON: Ivan Yates last week. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

MOVING ON: Ivan Yates last week. Photo: Steve Humphreys

MOVING ON: Ivan Yates last week. Photo: Steve Humphreys

MOVING ON: Ivan Yates last week. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Donal Lynch Twitter

When Ivan Yates was exiled in Wales during his bankruptcy he would pass a plaque with a quote from the poet Dylan Thomas at Swansea railway station. "He who seeks rest finds boredom," it read. "He who seeks work finds rest."

Yates took the words to heart. While he may now be stepping back from his full-time slots with Newstalk's The Hard Shoulder and the Tonight Show on Virgin Media, he knows that proper retirement would bore him.

