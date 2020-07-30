'He always drilled into me the hereditary responsibilities' - Ivan Yates on taking over the family farm to please his father

When Ivan Yates was exiled in Wales during his bankruptcy he would pass a plaque with a quote from the poet Dylan Thomas at Swansea railway station. "He who seeks rest finds boredom," it read. "He who seeks work finds rest."

Yates took the words to heart. While he may now be stepping back from his full-time slots with Newstalk's The Hard Shoulder and the Tonight Show on Virgin Media, he knows that proper retirement would bore him.

Read More

"I hear people saying that they spent lockdown learning bridge or the guitar but I haven't missed one day's work," he says. "I learned through the whole thing that hobbies don't suit me. The only thing that makes me happy is making money."

To that end, despite the warm send-off and tributes, the pipe and slippers are still a ways off. He's about to become one of the many journalists who've left the profession to move into PR: he's joining forces with Noel Kelly. It will take Yates off the "hamster wheel" of "getting up at seven every morning to listen to the news so I have a blaggable level of understanding of what's going on", but the point, as ever, is money.

"I don't mean Newstalk when I say this, they gave me a career I never asked for but badly needed, but I found that media is a sector whose lunch has been eaten and I've found that it's all about profile and less about profit. I think the decline of the business model is something the public are largely unaware of. RTE get around 135 million this year and lose about seven million a month so you can imagine how difficult it is for commercial bodies. One has to work, work and earn less money."

Expand Close Ivan Yates with his wife Deirdre. Photo: P.J.Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ivan Yates with his wife Deirdre. Photo: P.J.Browne

But was he not the exception to that, with consistently excellent audience figures, a recently reported salary of ''€400,000-plus'' (for Newstalk) and ''€250,000 circa'' (for Virgin Media)?

"The reports in Phoenix were wrong by several multiples", he says. "My remuneration for more work is a fraction of what it was several years ago. It's the same for most journalists, although the commercial bodies have performed far better in the very difficult circumstances. If you're explicit about the state of media it's seen as damaging to the sector, but it's an unspoken truth. I'd be more bullish about the prospects of the Irish hospitality industry than I would Irish media."

He is coming to the end of what he calls "the most intense three years" in which he helmed Newstalk's most popular show, The Hard Shoulder, and was a contrarian foil to Matt Cooper on TV. What he calls his "Victor Meldrew thing" and ability to stir debate will be missed but not, particularly, by Cooper, he says.

"I get on great with Matt but he'll be delighted to see me go. He's even hungrier for money than me and, from a competitive point of view, he'll be happy to have me off the radio."

The work was one thing but while churning out what he calls "2,500 hours of talking bullshit" he was also involved in a lengthy legal battle over his house and lands in Enniscorthy which went to mediation on the eve of its High Court date. He was very satisfied with the outcome, he explains, but the whole thing wrung him out. "It was a crazy, unsustainable level of commitment. I was suffering from exhaustion. I would flop on the couch on a Saturday, on Sunday I wasn't much better and then I'd have to get going again."

The intensity of his determination to defend his home was forged in his childhood. He grew up in a Protestant family in Enniscorthy and was sent to boarding school, at Aravon, near Bray, after there were problems in the local national school and it didn't suit him. He wet the bed and missed home. He and his father rarely spoke about anything except the farm work, and when his father died, after a long and painful illness, there was "so much left unsaid", he recalled in his autobiography.

"Since February 1979 when my father died I spent my whole life trying to please him, and failing," he tells me. "He always drilled into me the hereditary responsibilities, and this tied back to the whole house and land thing, like the Yates have been in Enniscorthy since the 1890s, don't be the one to drop the ball."

As a teetotaller virgin he went to agricultural college and took over the family farm to please his father, forsaking college, for which his teachers felt he was destined. In his early 20s he hit a series of life milestones.

After "three years of chasing", he married his girlfriend, Deirdre Boyd ("she has made my life" he says; they have four children together). He also turned his hobby - politics - into a second career.

As a complete outsider he was elected to the Dail in 1981, scraping in by just 13 votes. By 1988 he was on the Fine Gael front bench and when the party came to power in 1994 he was made agriculture minister. His biggest challenge was the BSE crisis and he compares the scaremongering around beef back then to the "hysteria" of Covid today.

Behind the scenes there was another, more personal crisis however. It has its roots in an incident from his years at boarding school. A teacher at the school, a Mr Mansfield, had asked him to pull down his trousers and pants so that he could examine him, an encounter that left him "self-conscious awkward".

On the Richter scale of abuse it wasn't much, he acknowledges, but it still cast its shadows. "It was the 23rd of October 1995, I was in the ministerial office and I just couldn't function, I was in a total state of nervous exhaustion. I sought help. I went on anti-depressants and went into psychotherapy and there I learned what I had been running away from all my driven life."

With the psychotherapist's help he learned how to come to terms with what had happened in school and the value of sometimes taking a breather from work.

In 2001, after John Bruton resigned as leader of Fine Gael there was speculation that Yates would be a contender to lead the party, but instead he announced that he wouldn't be contesting the general election and withdrew to concentrate on his family and business interests.

He owned several betting shops by then and expanded the company from its Wexford base to a chain of 64 shops around the country at its peak. He says the social ill aspect of gambling never bothered him.

"I am amoral and my only question to guide me through life is: is it legal? I'm not a good person or a righteous person but I do try to conform to the law. My mother was the daughter and granddaughter of clergy people. To this day I gamble a lot. I try to make 50 grand a year on punting, I don't always make it, but it's a serious aspect of my life."

The 2007 general election was his best ever, he says, even though he wasn't running in it: he traversed the country using his political and bookmaking experience to call marginal seats in what was "a big marketing exercise".

But he sensed trouble on the horizon and when it came he scrambled. He tried to sell the company to William Hill for €18m but "missed the boat". In January 2011, it was announced that the company had gone into receivership and some time after that he signed a personal guarantee which would be the source of years of misery.

"The receiver did his job and 200 jobs were saved then we went into liquidation and they moved on the personal guarantee and that was when there were bankruptcy proceeding. I offered them [the bank] a proportion of my income. I offered to give them all the lands if I could keep the house."

He moved to Wales to avail of the UK's much shorter bankruptcy process and endured terrible loneliness there. "Now, 10 years later, it would serve them well to look back at the deal they could have gotten."

He returned to Ireland and resumed the media career which had already been gaining momentum when he left. He had turned Newstalk's breakfast show into the biggest rival to Morning Ireland, with more than 180,000 listeners. On The Hard Shoulder he ably filled the gap left by George Hook, delivering entertainingly cantankerous jeremiads before jousting with his guests.

In an era when other Irish controversialists were being cancelled one-by-one, his fearlessness in stirring the pot was all the more apparent; he may be the last of a dying breed.

"The one failure would be to be bland and therefore ignored," he says. "My job is always to slag and abuse the guest. I asked myself would you hear this on RTE or the BBC and if the answer was no then I felt I was doing my job. I'm not really accountable to people giving out, I'm accountable to my employers. I've had a lot of encouragement and support to be myself. I start from the position that I'm not necessarily right. It's like a cigarette, you enjoy it in the moment and then you're done with it."

Part of his charm is that he can take what he dishes out. Mention that people might bristle about him complaining about Covid payments when he himself lived out his bankruptcy on a ministerial pension and he bats it away with a wry smile: "That's completely fair enough." A kind of twinkling cynicism imbues everything he says. Of his wrecked back, he adds: "I work lying down, people have to step over me. I tell them to get over my dignity because I'm over it."

His biggest hope for the next few years, he says, is that his granddaughter - who sometimes cries when she sees him - will get to know him a bit better.

The new role is being worked out but will likely include a mixture of advisory work and traditional journalism.

He'd like to be "the Michael Portillo of Ireland" he says, with the freedom to make documentary series on railways and history.

"The last time the music stopped I was in deep trouble I had to get 400 grand to pay everyone before I got a cent," he says. "This time I've no employees, no debts - and I have an opportunity. I intend to make the most of it."