Hay and straw prices rocket as 'horror' drought hits farmers hard

Livestock farmers and stud operations are now desperately competing for available hay and straw supplies, with the Government “carefully monitoring” the situation, given the potential demand for a second fodder intervention in just four months.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been briefed on the escalating problems facing livestock farmers due to the heatwave, drought and feared fodder shortages.

Straw bales (4x4) are now fetching €30 each – a near doubling of the €17 price many farmers had shelled out for straw in 2017.

It is estimated that straw yields are now back by around 40pc nationwide.