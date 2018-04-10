Farm Ireland
'Hard-working and honest' farmer who died in a farming accident named locally

Stock picture
Stock picture

Claire Fox

Tributes are being paid to an “honest and hard-working” farmer who was killed in a farming accident in Moylough, Ballinasloe, Co Galway on Sunday.

Martin Gilmore, who was a dairy and beef farmer in his 60s was understood to have got in to difficulty when calving a cow on Sunday afternoon on his farm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai confirmed the death occurred at approximately 2:40pm on April 8.

Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Connolly lives close by to Martin’s family home and said that the incident is tragic for Martin’s three sons and two daughters, extended family and the whole community.

“I knew Michael all my life. He farmed up the road from me and was an honest, hard-working and forthright man. He’d been farming since he left school. It’s so tragic,” said Mr Connolly.

The HSA has said an investigation will take place into the cause of the accident. The death is the fifth farm death of 2018, after 24 people lost their lives in farming-related accidents in 2017, up three on 2016.

Teagasc survey

A just completed Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS) farm accident add-on survey has revealed that farm accidents have risen by 13pc in the last five years.

Accidents involved livestock (in 42pc of cases), vehicles/machinery (25pc), trips and falls (19pc), and chainsaws/timber (7pc). By farm enterprise, the highest level of accidents in the last five years was in dairying (18pc), followed by tillage (12pc), sheep (11pc) and cattle enterprises (8pc). Almost all farm accidents (97pc) required medical treatment and 83pc led to loss of work time, with 30pc leading to 30 days or more lost.


Online Editors

