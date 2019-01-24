Haggis out? Scots fear Brexit means going veggie

Scots with a taste for traditional meat pies or haggis face “enforced vegetarianism” after Brexit, a Scottish government minister warned on Tuesday, as it may starve abattoirs of a vital European workforce.

Noting that over 60pc of workers in Scottish slaughterhouses and 98pc of their vets come from other EU countries, he concluded: “Enforced vegetarianism is the outcome there, because there just won’t be legal means of slaughter.”

Scots around the world are this week toasting their national poet Robert Burns with carnivorous feasts of steaming haggis: sheep’s stomach stuffed with offal, oats and pepper. Russell told reporters the independence-minded devolved government in Edinburgh was expanding permanent missions in Brussels, Berlin, Paris and other European centres to help keep close to trading partners.

From world-leading university research teams to fruit farms, a loss of EU nationals would be damaging and Scotland would struggle to cope with its ageing population, he said. Representing a nation that voted heavily to remain in the EU in the 2016 British referendum, the Scottish government is backing efforts in the London parliament to stop Prime Minister Theresa May taking Britain out of the bloc on March 29 without a deal to smooth the process and keep close free trade ties.