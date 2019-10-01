Guinness maker warns suppliers of Brexit hit


Diageo buys €275m of goods and services from Irish firms and farmers each year
Recognition: The winners celebrate at the Women Mean Business awards
Fionnan Sheahan

The head of Guinness maker Diageo's Irish arm says Brexit will hit its small suppliers and farmers hardest.

Diageo Ireland country director Oliver Loomes said the business will overcome the challenges of Britain leaving the EU but small firms will "struggle".

Diageo buys €275m of goods and services from Irish firms and farmers each year. That includes cream from 230m litres of Irish milk - about 3pc of total milk production - and 13pc of Ireland's barley harvest.

"We are a big global company with a global footprint; we will manage through Brexit," he said. "Our concern is a bit further down the supply chain ... that there are many smaller suppliers we are working with in the supply chain, with businesses on both side of the Border."

Mr Loomes was speaking at the Women Mean Business (WMB) conference in Dublin, where the achievements of outstanding businesswomen and female entrepreneurs were recognised.

Opening the event at Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel, Rosemary Delaney of WMB said: "Today is a day of celebration and contemplation."

2019-10-01_bus_53772350_I1.JPG
Pictured at the event, right, are Alex Cooney of CyberSafeIreland, Newstalk WMB Social Entrepreneur award winner; Eimer Hannon, of Hannon Travel, Matheson WMB Female Entrepreneur award winner; Sinead Fitzmaurice, of TransferMate Global Payments, who won WMB Businesswoman 2019; Fidelity's Lorna Martyn, WMB Woman in Technology award winner; and Orlaith Ryan of Shorla Pharma, Sodexo WMB Female Newcomer winner.

Irish Independent





