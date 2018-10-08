This year's unusual weather patterns have increased financial burdens on farmers, and with input costs rising, the months ahead will be challenging.

Grower returns must increase to ensure the expansion of our organic food sector

Vegetable growers are counting the costs from reduced yields in many crops and evaluating supply for winter markets.

Difficult questions will be asked as we try to ascertain whether this year was just an anomaly or if it is something that will be a regular occurrence in the future. Building resilience into crop planning to deal with these scenarios is both risky and expensive. Irish growers will be looking for support from the retail chains and consumers, as prices must increase if growers are to continue to invest and expand in this important sector.

In June, a European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project started working with 11 organic growers nationwide. The EIP programme is funded and operated by the Department of Agriculture, along with the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development. Maximising Organic Production Systems (MOPS) is working on many different focus areas, but key to the project is monitoring climate data.