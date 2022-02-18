Green Party Minister Pippa Hackett criticised for support of part-time farmers

Green Party Minister Pippa Hackett said the levelling off of EU direct payments will mean there is likely to be a further increase in farmers working on a part-time basis

Green Party Cabinet Minister Pippa Hackett has been criticised for welcoming the rising number of part-time farmers.

Speaking in the Seanad, Ms Hackett said the levelling off of EU direct payments will mean there is likely to be a further increase in farmers working on a part-time basis which she said should be supported by the Government.

“Some of the best farmers I know are part-time. Yet the term ‘hobby farmer’ is bandied around in relation to part-time farmers like some sort of insult,” she said.

The comments have led to backlash from politicians and farmer representative groups who accused Ms Hackett of celebrating the demise of farming as a full-time occupation.

Former Fine Gael minister Charlie Flanagan said he “fears some in Government would like to follow the UK model of ‘hobby’ and part-time farming”.

“I don’t subscribe to that view. A thriving agriculture industry is vital for rural Ireland. As a food producing nation our agri exports play a critical role in our economy.

“This must continue and thousands of full-time farm families across the land must be protected and supported,” Mr Flanagan told the Irish Independent.

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) President Tim Cullinan said Ms Hackett’s comments “revealed the real Green agenda which is to destroy farmer viability”.

“This comes on top of the actions of Green MEP Ciarán Cuffe writing to the banks asking them not to lend to young farmers. It shows they are completely hostile to anyone trying to make a living from farming,” Mr Cullinan said.

IFA livestock chairman, Brendan Golden, said the minister’s comment will “confirm the suspicion” of many farmers that the Green Party are “running the show and are seeking to put livestock farmers, whether full-time or part-time, out of business”.

Ms Hackett said she supported all farmers whether they were working full or part-time. “They are the custodians of our land and producers of our food. Both full-time and part-time farmers and farm families are essential.

“They both contribute to the well-being of all of us and they both deserve our support,” she told the Irish Independent.