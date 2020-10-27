Farming

‘Green’ CAP poses big challenges for farmers

Reaction: IFA president Tim Cullinan has voiced concerns about the burden more environmental measures will place on farmers. Photo: Alf Harvey. Expand

Reaction: IFA president Tim Cullinan has voiced concerns about the burden more environmental measures will place on farmers. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Margaret Donnelly

THE proposed new CAP is “challenging” and potentially “hugely disappointing” for farmers, the IFA and ICMSA have warned.

Last week the European Council agreed its negotiating position for the post-2020 CAP reform package with
the European Parliament which, in turn, adopted its negotiating position on Friday.

EU Agriculture Ministers agreed to ringfence 20pc of Pillar I Direct Payments for eco schemes, a move IFA said will mean “all farmers will have to undertake additional environmental measures to have a chance of maintaining their payments”.