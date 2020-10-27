‘Green’ CAP poses big challenges for farmers

THE proposed new CAP is “challenging” and potentially “hugely disappointing” for farmers, the IFA and ICMSA have warned.

Last week the European Council agreed its negotiating position for the post-2020 CAP reform package with

the European Parliament which, in turn, adopted its negotiating position on Friday.

EU Agriculture Ministers agreed to ringfence 20pc of Pillar I Direct Payments for eco schemes, a move IFA said will mean “all farmers will have to undertake additional environmental measures to have a chance of maintaining their payments”.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said all farmers already have to meet standards of good agricultural and environmental practices under current CAP rules.

“There is a genuine concern that farmers are being asked to undertake more measures, which push up their costs, for no extra funding,” he said.

However, he added that the CAP reform proposals give Member States much more autonomy as they will have to develop their own CAP Strategic Plans for approval by the EU Commission.

Last Friday, MEPs voted to dedicate at least 35pc of the rural development budget to all types of environmental and climate-related measures.

Eco-schemes

They also agreed that at least 30pc of the direct payments budget should go to eco-schemes, which would be voluntary but could increase farmers’ income.

Further, they want an allocation of at least 30pc of their EU-sponsored funding to help farmers fight climate change, manage natural resources sustainably, and protect biodiversity.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack said that farmers will be hugely disappointed given that the net effect of the Farm Council decision is that farmers are going to be asked yet again to do more with less, while precisely nothing has been put in place to ensure that sustainable prices will be paid to farmers for their produce.

He said the bottom line is that every farmer will see a reduction of at least 20pc in their Pillar 1 BPS/Greening payment and will only get this back if they join an eco-scheme, the conditions of which are unknown.

“What’s absolutely certain is that this agreement will mean more regulation on farmers with no additional reward.”

Reduced direct payments

MEPs are also calling on Member States to encourage farmers to dedicate 10pc of their land to landscaping that is beneficial to biodiversity, such as hedges, non-productive trees, and ponds.

They voted to progressively reduce annual direct payments to farmers above €60,000 and cap them at €100 000.

However, farmers could be allowed to deduct 50pc of agriculture-related salaries from the total amount before reduction.

They are also calling for at least 6pc of national direct payments to be used to support small and medium-sized farms but if more than 12pc is used, the capping should become voluntary, MEPs

say.

And they stressed that EU subsidies should be reserved only for those who engage in at least a minimum level of agricultural activity.

The different positions will have to be settled during

the trilogues between the European Commission, European Parliament and the Council of the European Union. Agreed details are not due to come into force until January 1, 2023.