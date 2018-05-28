Farm Ireland
Grass growth surge: Warm humid weather to continue into weekend

A plume of continental air will continue to push in significant amounts of dry weather.
Ciaran Moran

Grass growth has surged nationwide on the back of mild and dry weather over the past number of weeks.

Temperatures were above average for much of Ireland last week with soil temperatures currently three degrees above average ranging from 14 degrees in Ulster to 16 degrees in parts of Munster.

Latest data from Pasturebase Ireland indicates a surplus of grass on farms in many parts of the country.

Growth is currently 72kgDM/ha and is exceeding the current demand of 59kgDM/ha on farms supplying data to the system.

If a farm has surplus grass and growth exceeds demand, Teagasc is strongly recommended to cut surplus bales to maintain quality grass on farms.

The good news weather story is set to continue into this week.

Overall it will be warm and humid with temperatures set to hover 4 degrees above normal.

However high humidity could trigger thunderstorms in places.

Met Eireann says mist and fog will quickly clear today to leave a warm and humid day with sunny spells.

Some showers will break out in the afternoon, a few heavy with a slight risk of thundery burst in the north and northwest of the country.

Top temperatures generally 20 to 25 Celsius in light variable breezes, but a little cooler along coasts.

Tuesday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, a few heavy or thundery with the showers most likely to develop in the Southwest and West during the afternoon.

Still warm with top temperatures in the high teens to the low twenties in light east or northeast breezes.

According to Met Eireann's latest forecast, the warm, humid weather looks likely to continue for the rest of the week with light variable or Easterly breezes.

The days will bring a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells. Occasional heavy showers or thunderstorms are also likely to develop at times.

Temperatures will remain above average with daytime values in the high teens in cloud or patches of sea fog and into the low twenties in sunshine.

Nights will be mild with temperatures remaining in double figures.

Online Editors

