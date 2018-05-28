Grass growth surge: Warm humid weather to continue into weekend

Grass growth has surged nationwide on the back of mild and dry weather over the past number of weeks.

Grass growth has surged nationwide on the back of mild and dry weather over the past number of weeks.

Temperatures were above average for much of Ireland last week with soil temperatures currently three degrees above average ranging from 14 degrees in Ulster to 16 degrees in parts of Munster.

Latest data from Pasturebase Ireland indicates a surplus of grass on farms in many parts of the country. Growth is currently 72kgDM/ha and is exceeding the current demand of 59kgDM/ha on farms supplying data to the system.

If a farm has surplus grass and growth exceeds demand, Teagasc is strongly recommended to cut surplus bales to maintain quality grass on farms. The good news weather story is set to continue into this week.