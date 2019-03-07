Grandfather who died in farm accident named locally
A grandfather who tragically died in a farm related incident in Liscarroll will be laid to rest on Friday.
The Health and Safety Authority along with Gardai are each carrying out separate investigations into the tragic death of Tadgh Brosnan of Coolbane, Liscarroll, on Tuesday.
One line of investigation being pursued is that Mr Brosnan, when working with a compact loading machine, may have become trapped between the machine's cage and body.
The late Mr Brosnan was found by a family member who immediately contacted the emergency services.
An air corps helicopter as well as an ambulance attended the scene. He was taken to CUH where a post mortem examination was undertaken by Dr Margaret Bolster. Gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident.
The Health & Safety Authority will in turn carry out its own investigation and, in due course, Gardai will prepare a report for the Coroner's Court in Mallow.
The late Mr Brosnan was the beloved husband of Ita (nee Doody) and much loved father of Maria, Mairead, Sarah, Therese, Jacinta and Emma and loving brother of Catherine, Sheila, Rita and the late Bridie.
Mr Brosnan will repose at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home in Buttevant on Thursday and his funeral mass will be held at St Joseph's Church in Liscarroll on Friday.
Tragically, more than 200 people have lost their lives as a result of farm accidents over the last decade, of which 23 were children.
