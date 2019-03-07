Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 7 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Grandfather who died in farm accident named locally

Stock photo
Stock photo

Maria Herlihy

A grandfather who tragically died in a farm related incident in Liscarroll will be laid to rest on Friday.

The Health and Safety Authority along with Gardai are each carrying out separate investigations into the tragic death of Tadgh Brosnan of Coolbane, Liscarroll, on Tuesday. 

One line of investigation being pursued is that Mr Brosnan, when working with a compact loading machine, may have become trapped between the machine's cage and body.  

The late Mr Brosnan was found by a family member who immediately contacted the emergency services. 

An air corps helicopter as well as an ambulance attended the scene. He was taken to CUH where a post mortem examination was undertaken by Dr Margaret Bolster.  Gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident. 

The Health & Safety Authority will in turn carry out its own investigation and, in due course, Gardai will prepare a report for the Coroner's Court in Mallow. 

The late Mr Brosnan was the beloved husband of Ita (nee Doody) and much loved father of Maria, Mairead, Sarah, Therese, Jacinta and Emma and loving brother of Catherine, Sheila, Rita and the late Bridie.  

Mr Brosnan will repose at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home in Buttevant on Thursday and his funeral mass will be held at St Joseph's Church in Liscarroll on Friday. 

Tragically, more than 200 people have lost their lives as a result of farm accidents over the last decade, of which 23 were children.

Corkman

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Concerns over disposal of risk material linked to BSE
Thomas Reid

Farmer who took on IDA - and won - seeks to frustrate $4bn Intel development
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Doug.ie

'We have to bail out beef industry in event of no-deal Brexit' - Varadkar
Cattle breeder Pablo Pato practices his skills inside his stable in Llanuces, Spain, February 27, 2019. Picture taken February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Mooing, no booing for roller-skating Spanish farmer with a dream
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

US-UK relationship will prosper after Brexit - US ambassador
Garda stock

Elderly man killed in tragic farm accident
Tom Cleary

Former Dairy Board Chair Tom Cleary passes away


Top Stories

Origin chief executive Tom O’Mahony

Irish dairy sector will beat Brexit threat and grow - agri firm chief

Factories back to a unified line on lamb quotes
A ewe with two spring lambs gets caught in a snow shower in Drumphea Co Carlow on Sunday. Met Eireann are predicting cold, very unsettled and changeable weather through the rest of the week. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Tommy Boland: It's all hands on deck for 10 days of intensive lambing
Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: Why that tedious Bord Bia paperwork could be Brexit...
Showing the scars of battle at a Munster match last month. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

'I remember when I was six my dad actually ran over me with the truck on...
Pictured at the launch of Macra na Feirme’s Know Your Neighbour last year is Macra na Feirme National President James Healy and the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.

The 'Big Hello' to help reduce isolation in rural communities

Pneumonia top cause of death among cattle- Regional Veterinary Lab...