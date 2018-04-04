The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has asked his officials to develop a scheme to support the import of fodder from outside the Island of Ireland.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has asked his officials to develop a scheme to support the import of fodder from outside the Island of Ireland.

Government to help fund the import of fodder but warns ‘no simple solutions’ to crisis

The announcement came following a meeting with Teagasc and industry representatives on the current fodder situation.

Minister Creed said “As fodder supplies are now tightening across the country, it is important that these are managed proactively. “We will unfortunately have to import fodder again as occurred in 2013 to supplement existing supplies as the prolonged bad weather conditions continue. I have”.

The Minister added that as fodder tightened across the country there is no simple solution to the current shortages. Instead, the Minister made clear that it will require a collaborative effort of all stakeholders to support affected farmers to ensure adequate feed supplies are available until livestock can be turned out to graze.