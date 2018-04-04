Farm Ireland
Government to help fund the import of fodder but warns ‘no simple solutions’ to crisis

Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Eddie Fitzpatrick of Cavan IFA welcomes lorry driver Seamus Gleeson in McMorrow's Timber yard, Dowra with fodder from Tipperary. Photo Brian Farrell
Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Eddie Fitzpatrick of Cavan IFA welcomes lorry driver Seamus Gleeson in McMorrow's Timber yard, Dowra with fodder from Tipperary. Photo Brian Farrell
Ciaran Moran

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has asked his officials to develop a scheme to support the import of fodder from outside the Island of Ireland.

The announcement came following a meeting with Teagasc and industry representatives on the current fodder situation.

Minister Creed said “As fodder supplies are now tightening across the country, it is important that these are managed proactively.

“We will unfortunately have to import fodder again as occurred in 2013 to supplement existing supplies as the prolonged bad weather conditions continue. I have”.

The Minister added that as fodder tightened across the country there is no simple solution to the current shortages.

Instead, the Minister made clear that it will require a collaborative effort of all stakeholders to support affected farmers to ensure adequate feed supplies are available until livestock can be turned out to graze.

He welcomed the commitment by Teagasc and Co-ops to identify farmers at most risk of running short of feed and support them through individual advisory and fodder budgeting sessions.

“This is a very difficult period for some famers around the country. Officials from my Department, in conjunction with Teagasc and the Co-ops have been actively monitoring the availability of fodder supplies for purchase by farmers. 

“I am also aware of challenges in the arable sector and have been in touch with Commissioner Hogan in this regard.”

Minister Creed has directed Departmental officials to examine the current Fodder Transport Support measure in order to ensure it adequately addresses all areas experiencing fodder shortages.

This scheme provides support for transport of Hay, Silage and Straw being transported over 100 kilometres.

In addition, the Minister confirmed that his Department officials were actively developing a scheme supporting the importation of fodder from outside the country, the details of which will be worked on in the coming days.

The Minister made the announcement at a meeting between his Department officials, Teagasc (State body charged with providing Advisory Services to farmers) and the main Co-ops to review the current fodder supply situation. This meeting builds on the meeting that took place last week ensuring a coordinated approach to the issue.

The Minister called on farmers who still have supplies, to continue to make these available to neighbours through local groups, the Co-ops and Teagasc, by means of its recently developed fodder register.

Meetings are being arranged between the Minister and the main banks to discuss steps to alleviate the short-term financial pressures arising for farmers dealing with fodder shortages.

The Department will continue to operate its Early Warning System whereby emergency assistance may be provided to farmers whose animals are experiencing serious welfare issues and where the farmer him/herself is unable to cope.


Online Editors

