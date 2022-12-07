Farming

Government takes tough stance on ‘penal’ land tax that will ‘force farmers’ to sell land

Pressure: Farmers could be hit by the new residential zoned land tax without evening being aware, the IFA has warned Expand

Pressure: Farmers could be hit by the new residential zoned land tax without evening being aware, the IFA has warned

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Landowners can't have their zoned land and avoid the Government's new tax on such land, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has said.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, Minister McGrath said landowners 'can't have it every way' highlighting that 'everyone agrees there is a housing crisis' and a huge challenge to deliver homes all over the country. "However, as soon as something is proposed that is an imposition on somebody, in some cases a major imposition, then objections are raised, progress is stalled and barriers are put in the way. That is the fundamental choice we face as a country.

