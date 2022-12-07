Government takes tough stance on ‘penal’ land tax that will ‘force farmers’ to sell land

Landowners can't have their zoned land and avoid the Government's new tax on such land, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has said.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, Minister McGrath said landowners 'can't have it every way' highlighting that 'everyone agrees there is a housing crisis' and a huge challenge to deliver homes all over the country. "However, as soon as something is proposed that is an imposition on somebody, in some cases a major imposition, then objections are raised, progress is stalled and barriers are put in the way. That is the fundamental choice we face as a country.

"People cannot have their land zoned and keep the zoning into the future while, at the same time, avoid the tax that is intended to stimulate supply," he said.

The new Residential Zoned Land Tax will be levied at 3pc of the market value of the zoned land. Local authorities in recent weeks published maps outlining what land will be liable.

IFA Farm Business Chair Rose Mary McDonagh said the Government isn't fully grasping what she said was the inequity tax on farmers.

"The reality is this penal tax will force farmers to sell land that they rely upon to generate an income for themselves and their families.

'It's illogical to press ahead with this poorly-designed, ill-targeted, disproportionate tax on farm families, particularly when the situation differs across the country," she said.

She said IFA is getting an increasing number of calls from farmers who are very concerned about this tax.

"Most are looking for information on how they can challenge any potential liability, but we are also getting calls from farmers who have residential zoned and serviced land on the market for years, but simply can't find a buyer for it. It's inequitable on both to impose this penal tax," she said.

However, Minister McGrath said today that local authorities have gone through an extensive mapping process at this point.

"In regard to land in agricultural use specifically, only farming land which is zoned solely or primarily for residential purposes will be in scope, adding that a facility is being provided for a proposal to be made for land to be dezoned, thereby completely taking a land bank out of this particular new tax.

"We believe that this is a fair and proportionate intervention by the State given the scale of the challenge we face to bring newly zoned land to the market whereby homes can be built for our people," he said.