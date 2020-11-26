Government submits application for special EU designation for Irish beef despite Ulster farmers plans to object

An application to secure a special designation for 'Irish Grass Fed Beef' has been submitted by Bord Bia.

The designation known as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) is a type of intellectual property right, protecting food product names which are linked to a particular territory or to a production method.

Ireland's application comes following months of difficult negotiations between the Department of Agriculture, Bord Bia, farm organisations and beef processors.

However, vocal opposition to the current application remains as farmers in Northern Ireland have voiced concerns over not being included in the original application.

The Ulster Farmers Union have made public its plans to lodge an objection to the application in its current form.

In the application “Irish Grass Fed Beef” is the name given to quality Irish beef from cattle raised on a grass based diet on pasture grazing farms in Ireland, which derive at least 90% of their feed intake from grass and spend a minimum of 220 days per year throughout their lifetime grazing pasture in accordance with the Bord Bia Grass Fed Standard.

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue today announced publication of the final version of the PGI application for “Irish Grass Fed Beef” submitted by Bord Bia.

Minister McConalogue stated “Following detailed scrutiny, my Department has determined that the application is in order to be submitted to the European Commission. I want to thank all the stakeholders, including the members of the Beef TaskForce, who have engaged in this process and have helped progress the application to this stage.”

“I know that there is a detailed process which must now be completed by the European Commission in evaluating this application. However, I will be emphasising to Commissioner Wojciechowski that PGI status for our unique quality, Irish grass fed beef would have benefits for all those in the supply chain, principally the primary producer, at this critical time for the Irish beef sector.”

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy commented, “If granted, the Grass Fed Irish Beef PGI will be a valuable means of bolstering the reputation of Irish beef and unlock a range of market advantages to benefit Irish beef farmers.

"This submission is timely as, if successful, the PGI will help strengthen the toolkit available to us to combat the negative effects of Brexit on our beef industry, particularly given the awareness and resonance of PGIs in key Continental markets. I thank all those involved in crafting and fine-tuning this robust submission and eagerly await the decision of the Commission.”

Minister McConalogue said that he will continue to engage with Minister Edwin Poots and his stakeholders in Northern Ireland to pursue an All-island PGI status and Minister McConalogue said he will work closely Minister Poots in this regard.

However, the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) confirmed to the Farming Independent that it "will be left with no option but to object the proposal" if Northern Ireland (NI) is not included in the application to register from the outset when it is submitted to the European Commission.

"The UFU has been consistent with this message in our discussions with industry stakeholders both in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland," it said in a statement.

UFU president Victor Chestnutt said his members have made it very clear from the outset that they want to be part of the Irish Grass Fed Beef PGI. "We were shocked to see reports in the Republic asking if Northern Ireland had a genuine interest in being part of it. Not only has Northern Ireland repeatedly expressed its desire to be included from the start, submitting an All-Ireland application is the only logical way to move forward with the process and we were very disappointed that DAFM and Bord Bia continued to draft the submission without our involvement.

"The gaps in our verification systems are not vast and are being currently worked upon. Therefore, we urge DAFM and Bord Bia to include Northern Ireland from the get-go to prevent setbacks and help ensure a simple and straight forward process," he said.

He further said the UFU is working on behalf of Northern Irish beef producers and its priority is to ensure that they can remain on a level playing field with those in the Republic and that they can receive a fair economical return for the high-quality product they produce.

Online Editors