Government must fight for EU trade portfolio - IFA president

THE president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on Michéal Martin and Leo Varadkar to “fight” to maintain the EU trade portfolio.

Tim Cullinan made the call after a report that the Tánaiste had told Fine Gael he would not be surprised if Ireland lost the prestigious EU Trade Commission role, resigned by Phil Hogan last week.

“They have to go back to continue with that fight to try to hold on to that portfolio,” Mr Cullinan told Pat Kenny on Newstalk.

“Look at where we are as a nation… we are trying to come through a larger recession than we had in 2008.

“Agriculture is one of the industries that continued to operate throughout that period.

“Everything that can be done by this government to protect our industry has to be done.”

Mr Cullinan added: “The trade portfolio is the one we need considering we are a small island on the periphery of the EU.

“If the Brexit deal goes wrong, it's absolutely essential… 90pc of what we produce in Ireland has to be exported out of this country.”

Mr Cullinan also stated he was pleased with the decision to place Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue in the position of Minister for Agriculture.

The Donegal deputy had, Mr Cullinan stated, an understanding of farmers as he’d come from a farming background himself.

But it was time for the agriculture ministerial portfolio to be made a stable one after Deputy McConalogue became the third to take the position since June.

“We need a continuation of the same minister to protect the farmers’ income going forward,” Mr Cullinan said.

“Michel Barnier is concerned where we are with Brexit. We could end up with a no deal at the end of the year, which could be devastating for farmers.

“We need a minister out there fighting... A substantial (EU) budget would have to be directed to irish farmers.

“I have worked for Charlie for a number of years… He comes from a farming background.

“He understands the problem of farmers on the ground, which is a good start for a minister.

“It’s a difficult portfolio - there's a lot of work that hasn’t been dealt with. We need a very strong voice round the cabinet table to defend farms within this government.”

Online Editors