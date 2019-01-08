Government must decide on regulator for supermarkets to enforce new legislation banning unfair trading practices

The Government will now need to act quickly and decide if a separate regulator needs to be set up to begin planning for new legislation banning unfair trading practices in the food supply chain since the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) believes it should not be charged with implementation of the legislation.

That's according to Mairead McGuinness MEP, who said the CCPC believes that a dedicated and focused sectoral regulator should be established to carry out the work of implementing the directive on unfair trading practices.

She said the CCPC states that the aim and scope of this Directive requires a dedicated and focused sectoral regulator as its dual mandate to promote competition and protect the interests and welfare of consumers would preclude it from so doing. It also expressed grave concerns that its ability to fulfil its current mandate would be irrevocably diminished if it was given the task.

“With the CCPC wanting to rule itself out of the implementation of this directive, there needs to be a focus on who should carry out this work,” the MEP said. The CCPC has pointed to the complex and evolving relationships, contracts and issues involved in the food supply chain from producer to consumer saying that given the complexity, scope and goal of the proposals that the role of competent authority for the directive should be given to a sector specific regulator, whose sole remit and focus would be overseeing this market and working with farmers, producer groups, wholesalers, retailers and other players to ensure that their competing interests can be fairly balanced.