Government commits €3.5m in funding for private wells and septic tanks

Eoghan Murphy , the Minister for the Housing, Planning and Local Government, said the funding will enable development and improvement work to be undertaken on group water schemes and group sewerage schemes in rural areas, and will provide grants for households to upgrade private wells and septic tanks.

The funding is aimed at the improvement of water quality in existing group water schemes and the upgrading and water conservation works in group water scheme distribution networks.

It will support new schemes to enable rural households to have a supply of good quality piped water for the first time. Funding is also being provided towards group sewerage schemes.