Government called on to create new National Forestry Fund which citizens could invest in

A motion to create a National Forestry Fund which citizens could invest in to plant forestry was brought before the Government in the Seanad last night.

Senator Victor Boyhan called on the Government to institute a short, medium, and long-term investment model with guaranteed protections and to publish a report on a potential model by September 1, 2023.

The proposed fund would create tax incentives for those who invest in it, achieve climate goals through sustainable and biodiverse afforestation and further Irish-owned and managed forestry enterprise, said Boyhan.

It could be a source of support for small farmers, environmentalists and smaller forestry enterprises, he said.

It comes following Coillte's decision to partner with British money manager Gresham House to establish a fund to buy forestry land in Ireland.

"Through our proposed forestry fund, citizens will be in a position to make a choice to participate in a positive social and environmental investment.

"They could dip in and out at whatever level they wish. There would be a group of imaginative options that they could engage with."

There is a "pent-up demand" for people to invest in sustainable opportunities rather than investing and fossil fuel companies said Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan.

"The motion merits serious consideration as a possible route for us to meet our climate targets through afforestation and help people to do their bit in investing in sustainable industries rather than those dirty fossil fuels," she said.

While the Government will not oppose the motion, said Fianna Fáil Senator Paul Daly, he would be wary about "any forestry fund that would not be specifically geared or aimed towards public owned land".

"If a fund is going to buy land, it's going to tilt the market against farmers and it's also going to direct them toward Leitrim and that general direction because the competitive land in more aggressive agricultural areas further south will probably be priced out of the market for them," he said.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett responded to the motion to establish a fund by saying there is merit in teasing it out in the coming months.

"I'm all ears for any ideas and indeed there is one here today that will increase the number of trees in the ground whether that is public funding, private funding, citizen-led, state agency investment, local authority investment - it is all positive for forestry and climate action."