Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 22 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Government allocates more money for the import of fodder

Fodder being unloaded at the Port of Cork after the last crisis in 2013
Fodder being unloaded at the Port of Cork after the last crisis in 2013
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today announced that he has allocated €4.25 million to a new Fodder Import Support measure.

The Minister made the announcement having secured the agreement of the Minister for Finance & Public, Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe T.D.

 This measure is being introduced to reduce the cost to farmers of imported forage (hay, silage, haylage, alfalfa etc.) from outside the island of Ireland. The measure will operate through the Co-operatives/registered importers and will cover forage imported from 12th August 2018 to 31st December 2018 and will be subject to EU State Aid (de-minimis) rules. 

The Minister stressed that while the measure will operate through the Co-operatives/registered importers, the actual beneficiaries will be farmers who need supplies of fodder.

Minster Creed said the commitment to securing adequate fodder supplies builds on a range of supports already put in place.

Support measures already put in place include securing advance payments of EU aid under Pillar 1 and 2, resulting in €260 million in additional cash flow; additional flexibilities to certain GLAS measures to increase fodder production; the allocation of €2.75 million to a Fodder Production Incentive measure for tillage farmers and an extension to the period for spreading chemical and organic fertilisers to allow farmers avail of late season grass growth.

 “As was the case in the earlier Fodder Import measure of last spring, participation will be straightforward for the farmer who contacts a participating Co-op/registered importer and purchases fodder.

“My Department will subsequently reimburse the Co-op/ importer with a contribution towards the cost of transport,” he said.

He said the measure will provide a valuable extra source of fodder, complementing the range of initiatives I have already introduced this summer focused on maximising the production of fodder from our own land resources.

“I will continue to monitor the fodder situation closely and work with all stakeholders until we have successfully addressed the issues around fodder availability.”

How do farmers apply?

Farmers should contact their local participating Co-op/registered importer indicating their intention to purchase, and volume of fodder requested. Farmers pay the Co-op/registered importer for the purchase of the fodder.

How will payment be made?            

The Department will pay the participating Co-op/registered importer a standard contribution towards the cost of transport.

Which are the participating Co-ops/registered importers?

A full list of participants will be made available on the Department’s website.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

A farmer watches as grain is harvested in Hurup, Jutland in this August 16, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix/File Photo

Danish farmers' drought losses deepen, more bankruptcies seen
11/8/2018 Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls Lot Number 558 Weight 460Kg DOB12/1/18 Breed CHX Sex Bull Price €1245 Photo Brian Farrell

Beef prices stay level despite bid to pull things back
Lots of power: Ford Raptor

Watch: Ford's Raptor rearing to go - and it's due here next March

How to reduce energy costs on your dairy farm
Alan Matthews

Alan Matthews: Global influences on farm incomes all appear to spell doom and...
Combines were out in force last week

Forward prices for grain top €200/t for 2019 harvest
Currently over 23,000 hectares of catch crops are supported under the Agri-Environment Scheme, GLAS.

Catch crop scheme sees demand for seeds soar