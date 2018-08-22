Government allocates more money for the import of fodder

The Minister made the announcement having secured the agreement of the Minister for Finance & Public, Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe T.D.

This measure is being introduced to reduce the cost to farmers of imported forage (hay, silage, haylage, alfalfa etc.) from outside the island of Ireland. The measure will operate through the Co-operatives/registered importers and will cover forage imported from 12th August 2018 to 31st December 2018 and will be subject to EU State Aid (de-minimis) rules.

The Minister stressed that while the measure will operate through the Co-operatives/registered importers, the actual beneficiaries will be farmers who need supplies of fodder.