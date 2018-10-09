Government accused of not understanding scale of challenges facing farmers despite Budget funding boost

Despite announcing a significant increase in funding for the Department of Agriculture and new supports for suckler farmers in its 2019 Budget the Government has been accused of failing to understand the challenges facing farmers.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced a range of measures for the agricultural sector which he said faces a number of threats with Brexit posing specific challenges.

He allocated an additional €57 million of current expenditure to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in 2019. The measures announced by the Minister include €44m of direct aid for farmers which included a new suckler cow payment scheme worth €20m, restoration of Areas of Natural Constraint payments to pre-crash levels costing €22.7m.

Minister Donohoe said he recognised that 2018 has been a difficult year for farmers and with that in mind, he renewed the existing stock relief measures, extended income averaging to farms with off-farm trading income and provided for a three year extension of the Young Trained Farmer stamp duty relief, which was due to expire at the end of this year. 'Biggest single-issue facing family farms is income volatility.' Despite these measures the President of Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, Pat McCormack said “that it is quite clear now – if it wasn’t before - that the current Government simply does not understand the scale of the challenges being faced by the farming sector.”