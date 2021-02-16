Farming

Farming

Golden Vale faces new nitrogen reduction targets – EPA​​​​​​​

Claire Mc Cormack

The Golden Vale is set to be hit with "different” nitrogen reduction targets as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ramps up efforts to tackle water quality issues in updated “hotspot” regions.

The Farming Independent has learned that, over the coming weeks, the EPA will publish new figures on the scale of reduction in nitrogen emissions in water that will be needed to achieve Ireland’s water quality goals.

The EPA has also completed new maps on “hotspot areas” within the landscape which it says are “most risky” for losses of nitrogen and phosphorus based on the characteristics of the soils and land activities.

