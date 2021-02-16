Golden Vale faces new nitrogen reduction targets – EPA​​​​​​​

The Golden Vale is set to be hit with "different” nitrogen reduction targets as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ramps up efforts to tackle water quality issues in updated “hotspot” regions.

The Farming Independent has learned that, over the coming weeks, the EPA will publish new figures on the scale of reduction in nitrogen emissions in water that will be needed to achieve Ireland’s water quality goals.

The EPA has also completed new maps on “hotspot areas” within the landscape which it says are “most risky” for losses of nitrogen and phosphorus based on the characteristics of the soils and land activities.

An EPA spokeswoman said: “The maps will be made available through Teagasc and EPA mapping systems in the coming weeks.” She outlined that Ireland, like other member states, is expected to demonstrate pathways to achieving the nutrient reduction targets in the EU Farm to Fork strategy – a 20pc reduction in fertiliser use, and a 50pc reduction in nitrogen losses – by 2030 and good water quality as set out in the Water Framework Directive. While the EPA says reduction targets for nitrogen in the Ag Climatise report – which is based on a stable herd – “should reduce overall emissions” and “should provide benefits to water” she said: “It is important to note however, that while measures to reduce nitrogen for climate purposes are nationwide targets, and can be uniformly spread across the country, measures to reduce nitrogen for water need to be spatially targeted into areas where the problems arise. "Therefore different reduction targets will be required in different areas.” Senior Department of Agriculture inspector Jack Nolan recently warned that “over the last number of years we have seen localised intensification in the Golden Vale. "50pc of the expansion in dairy cow numbers has taken place in Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny which is impacting on water quality. In the future, these actions will have to be targeted.” DAFM is also investigating the establishment of “a chemical fertiliser register” to be linked to a farmer’s herd number when buying products. Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue also said “a mature discussion” on future dairy cow numbers is needed. The spokeswoman continued: “EPA work on the scale of reduction in nitrogen emissions in waters that will be needed will be completed in the coming weeks. "Further work will then be needed by DAFM to determine what measures might be necessary on land to achieve those emission reductions targets in waters.”

