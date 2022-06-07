Glyphosate not carcinogenic, says EU agency

Concern: Glyphosate, the key ingredient in the popular weedkiller Roundup, was dubbed in March 2015 as “probably carcinogenic to humans” by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer

Available scientific evidence does not justify calling glyphosate carcinogenic, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has said.

Its Committee for Risk Assessment (RAC) agrees to keep the herbicide’s current classification as causing serious eye damage and being toxic to aquatic life.

Based on a wide-ranging review of scientific evidence, the committee again concluded that classifying glyphosate as a carcinogen is not justified.

The use of the controversial herbicide is authorised in the EU until December 15, 2022 and the Commission is currently assessing whether the approval can be renewed or not.

Glyphosate, the key ingredient in the popular weedkiller Roundup, was dubbed in March 2015 as “probably carcinogenic to humans” by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer.

This newly-adopted opinion by the ECHA will be published on its website and sent to the European Commission and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) by mid-August. EFSA will carry out its own risk assessment, with this expected to be ready in July 2023.

The European Commission will analyse EFSA’s conclusions and the renewal assessment report that was prepared by Sweden, France, Hungary and the Netherlands.

The Commission will then put forward a renewal report and a draft regulation to Member States on whether the approval of glyphosate can be renewed or not.

In May, US President Joe Biden’s administration asked the US Supreme Court not to hear Bayer’s bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages.

Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged Bayer since it acquired the brand as part of its $63bn purchase of agricultural seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto in 2018.

Bayer plans to replace glyphosate in weedkillers for the US residential market for non-professional gardeners with other active ingredients.

It has said it would continue to sell the herbicide to farmers, who rely on it heavily and whose role in the litigation has been described as negligible by Bayer.