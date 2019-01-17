Glyphosate detected in drinking water in Waterford, farmers urged to be mindful when spraying pesticides

Irish Water, working in partnership with the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG), is appealing to farmers and other users of pesticides to follow the guidelines when applying these substances to their lands.

In Co. Waterford, exceedances for the pesticide Glyphosate were noted in the Villierstown supply in December. While there is no threat to public health, it is imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when spraying their lands.

Glyphosate is used mainly for the control of broad-based leaves and is found in a number of weed killer formulations used by gardeners and growers.