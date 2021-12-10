Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Global Fertiliser Shortage Sends Demand for Manure Soaring

Fertiliser prices have hit record highs this year Expand

Close

Fertiliser prices have hit record highs this year

Fertiliser prices have hit record highs this year

Fertiliser prices have hit record highs this year

Sybilla Gross and Mumbi Gitau

The market for manure across the world -- from pigs, horses, cattle and even humans -- has never been so hot, thanks to a global shortage of chemical fertilisers.

Just ask Andrew Whitelaw, a grains analyst at Thomas Elder Markets based in Melbourne, Australia who runs a commercial pig farm in his spare time. Whitelaw said that he's completely sold clean of animal waste, as farmers hunt for alternatives to the more commonly used phosphate- and nitrogen-based fertilisers that are vital to boosting crop yields.

Most Watched

Privacy