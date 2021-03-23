Glanbia restrictions could extend beyond 2024

Glanbia has not ruled out extending restrictions on peak milk supply growth beyond the three-year period initially specified by the processor.

The dairy co-operative has also warned suppliers that the cost of breaching peak milk supply limits could significantly exceed the 30pc price cut set out in the new measures.

Last week Glanbia announced a raft of measures aimed at curtailing the annual growth in milk supplies to the co-op during the peak months of April, May and June to between 2.5pc and 5pc. These measures are due to be in force for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

However, a Glanbia source told the Farming Independent that these measures could be extended if there are continued delays to the construction of a new cheese plant in Belview, south Kilkenny.

Glanbia Ireland chairman, John Murphy, admitted last week that the peak milk supply restrictions were necessitated by delays in the commissioning the Belview facility.

The €200m development with Dutch firm Royal A-wear, which will produce up to 50,000t of continental-style cheese when fully operational, is the subject of High Court proceedings.

The Belview plant could be commissioned by 2024, should the High Court allow the development to go ahead this summer.

However, Glanbia could lose the case, or a finding in the co-op’s favour may be appealed.

“Until we have clarity from the courts, everything is up in the air,” the Glanbia source said.

Investments which will increase milk capacity and throughput at Ballyragget, Wexford and Glanbia’s existing Belview facility mean that the co-operative will be able the handle the forecast growth in peak supplies this year.

However, since Glanbia processes almost 40pc of its milk pool during the peak months of April, May and June, the co-op has a finite limit to its capacity.

These pressures are mirrored nationally, with the average weekly throughput during the peak months increasing 160m litres to 260m litres over the last six years.

Under the new Glanbia restrictions, farmers that supply above their peak limit will face a mandatory milk-price cut of 30pc or around 11c/l on excess volumes.

But Glanbia warned that the cost of this penalty could increase if the co-op does not have the capacity to process the extra milk and the supplies have to be disposed.

The Glanbia source pointed out that the penalty for exceeding the peak supply limits is a milk price deduction of 30pc of the prevailing milk price, or the cost associated with the disposal of the milk, whichever is higher.

He stressed that there will be a cost for those farmers who chose to ignore the restrictions and “drive on”.

Meanwhile, ICMSA president, Pat McCormack, has called on Glanbia to provide each individual supplier with details of the actual implications of the new peak milk supply measures as soon as possible.

“It’s also critical that following consultation with their suppliers, that the Glanbia board review the proposal and make amendments to address any anomalies that may arise,” Mr McCormack said.