Glanbia restrictions could extend beyond 2024

Declan O'Brien

Glanbia has not ruled out extending restrictions on peak milk supply growth beyond the three-year period initially specified by the processor.

The dairy co-operative has also warned suppliers that the cost of breaching peak milk supply limits could significantly exceed the 30pc price cut set out in the new measures.

Last week Glanbia announced a raft of measures aimed at curtailing the annual growth in milk supplies to the co-op during the peak months of April, May and June to between 2.5pc and 5pc. These measures are due to be in force for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

