Glanbia confirms four positive Covid cases at Kildare plant

A lorry pictured at the Glanbia factory in Ballitore, Co Kildare this afternoon, after four workers tested positive for the virus. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The factory at Ballitore remains open, but the company says it has taken a range of actions on foot of the positive diagnoses.

In a statement, Glanbia said that they are working closely with local health authorities, are following all appropriate advice and had immediately activated contact tracing procedures.

They also went on to say that the “health and safety of our employees, our customers and our suppliers is our top priority. We are working closely with local health authorities and are following all appropriate advice and have managed the challenges arising from coronavirus (Covid-19) with a dedicated crisis response team in place to ensure that our 2,000 people in Ireland are protected.”

The company claim to have implemented detailed site protection plans and protocols at all their locations and are managing health and safety through measures such as temperature checking at point of entry on-site; heightened cleaning and sanitation; social distancing across our operations; personal protective equipment (PPE); Perspex partitions where appropriate, encouraging employees to work from home where possible and limiting site access to essential personnel only.

The development comes as authorities continue to take steps to deal with outbreaks among staff at a number of meat processing plants in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

Yesterday it emerged that a mushroom plant in Co Tipperary had closed after 29 of its 170 staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The Government has announced that workers at meat and dairy processing plants are to be tested on a weekly basis for Covid-19, following the discovery of the clusters in the midlands.

Irish Independent