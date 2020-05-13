Girl (10) dies in tragic tractor accident on farm

A rural community in Donegal is in mourning following the tragic death of a 10-year-old girl in an accident on a family farm.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority have launched separate investigations into the incident that took place in the Malin area of Co Donegal late yesterday afternoon.

Officers in nearby Carndonagh are leading the investigation after emergency services were called to the scene after the alarm was raised around 5.20pm.

It's understood the 10-year-old victim was struck by a tractor on the family farm.

The girl, named locally as Louise Colhoun, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was preserved for a forensic examination by gardaí.

Her body was removed to the Altnagelvin Area Hospital across the Border in Co Derry, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Brendan McLaughlin, Donegal county chairman for the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), said the local community was shocked and saddened by the news.

"It's a shocking tragedy and my heart goes out to the parents on behalf of the IFA and all of its members," he said.

"Our sympathies go out to her family at this terrible time."

The tragedy struck just weeks after IFA president Tim Cullinan had warned about the greater risk to children being involved in farm accidents now that schools are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With schools off, children are spending more time at home and farmers must pay particular attention and ensure children are aware of the dangers on the farm and are supervised at all times," he said.

