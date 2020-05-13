Girl (10) dies in farm accident in Donegal

The incident took place in the Malin Inishowen area of Co Donegal and it is believed to be a farm accident. (stock photo)

Investigations have been launched following the death of a girl (10) on a farm in Co Donegal this afternoon.

The incident took place in the Malin Inishowen area of Co Donegal and it is believed to be a farm accident.

An Garda Siochana in Carndonagh are investigating the incident and the Health and Safety Authority have also launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Emergency services attended the scene after the alarm was raised at 5.20pm this afternoon.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and her body removed to Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Co. Derry.

The scene is currently preserved for a full technical examination and the local Coroner has been notified.

IFA County Chairman Brendan McLaughlin paid tribute to her family.

"It's a shocking tragedy and my heart goes out to the parents on behalf of the IFA and all of its members," he said.

"Our sympathies go out to her family at this terrible time."

Online Editors