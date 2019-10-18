Giant Brexit protest message ploughed in field

Campaign group Led By Donkeys ploughed 40 metre high letters into a field in Wiltshire.

The protest was ploughed into a field in Wiltshire (Led By Donkeys/PA)
The protest was ploughed into a field in Wiltshire (Led By Donkeys/PA)

Alan Jones

A huge anti-Brexit message has been ploughed into a field in Wiltshire.

Campaign group Led By Donkeys ploughed the words BRITAIN NOW WANTS TO REMAIN in 40 metre high letters, visible from passing aircraft.

The move was timed to coincide with the build-up to Saturday’s People’s Vote march in London, and the crucial vote in Parliament on the Prime Minister’s deal.

Led By Donkeys released a film of the message shot from a helicopter, with a voiceover by ex-Leaver Lisa Dodd, who says: “I voted Leave because of the NHS. I just can’t believe I fell for it. Manipulated wasn’t I, well and truly. I wonder how many more?

“People say to me, about 17.4 million people voted for this and that’s what they want. I’m one of those 17.4 million and that is not what I want, that is not what I voted for. I want my vote back. I’ve had my vote stolen and I want it back.”

One of the founders of Led By Donkeys, Olly Knowles, said: “Amid the drama in Brussels and Westminster we’re losing sight of a simple, crucial truth – this country doesn’t actually want to leave the European Union.

“A YouGov analysis of 300 polls shows a majority of Britons would now vote to stay in the European Union. Boris Johnson may have a deal but that doesn’t mean he has the support of the public.”

David Lewis of Manor Farm, Water Eaton, Swindon, where the protest message has been ploughed, said: “Brexit would be just awful for farming.

“So many farmers voted Leave but have since realised they were had.

“It gives me real pride to see this huge message ploughed out in our field.

“I hope the people in London get to see it. This country has changed its mind.”

PA Media





More in News

Photo Roger Jones.

O'Brien calls for end to legal threats against protesters
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and EU leaders at the European Council summit at EU headquarters in Brussels (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Latest EU budget plan would see share for agriculture fall further
greenway sign

Council apologies for inviting dead farmer to Greenway consultation
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

Taoiseach to demand reversal of proposed EU cuts to farm payments in...

Homeless man 'whacked' and 'skittled' by rampaging bull
Michael Creed said C&D Foods was not a party at talks. Photo: Gerry Mooney

'Intimidatory tactics' used by meat protesters are not acceptable, says...
The president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union urged an ‘orderly and managed’ EU exit (PA)

NI farmers face bankruptcy in no-deal Brexit, MPs warned


Top Stories

John Flahavan

This one is just right: How Ireland's porridge giant has held on to its roots
Ivan Curran

'Without the self-propelled harvester we'd be in trouble'
caption to come

John Deere aiming to power ahead with revamped 6M series
Stock image

Simple steps can reduce the stresses on weaned or newly arrived animals
Stock: Getty Images

Martin Coughlan: Don't tar all US beef with the same brush - it's not all hormone-...
caption to come

Local buyer secures Boyne valley holding

Greater collaboration between Teagasc and private consultants would help entire...