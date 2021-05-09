Gardaí’s Bóthar funds inquiry spreads to Britain

Gardaí have contacted police in Britain about allegations of fraud at the charity Bóthar as the investigators prepare to bring their inquiries overseas.

Detectives with the Garda National Bureau of Fraud Investigations expect to expand their inquiries into Africa and the UK for missing funds as more allegations of fraud at the charity emerged last week.

Gardaí want to access records held by the former journalist with the Limerick Leader, Billy Kelly, who now lives in Dorset in southern England.

The investigation into Bóthar was launched after its board of directors accused former chief executive David Moloney of misappropriating more than €700,000.

Gardaí searched the homes of Mr Moloney and Peter Ireton, the charity’s founder and former chief executive, two weeks ago and removed laptops, phones and financial records. Mr Ireton died in what was described locally as a “personal tragedy” last month.

Detectives are trying to trace the financial trail of the missing funds, some of which were donations intended to help impoverished communities in Africa.

Mr Kelly set up a charity called Msaada in the UK, providing assistance to communities in Rwanda, but which has been drawn into the alleged frauds at Bóthar.

Mr Moloney has admitted “concocting” bogus transactions and then splitting the proceeds with Mr Kelly, the High Court heard.

One of the central allegations under investigation is that Mr Kelly, a co-founder of Bóthar, arranged for £110,000 (€127,158) to be paid to Agricultural Innovation Consultants Limited, a now defunct company. The payments were purportedly for projects in Rwanda.

The Sunday Independent reported Mr Kelly advised Mr Moloney in an email to “delete” reports about the company. Mr Kelly has denied involvement in the company.

It was reported last week the Charities Commission in the UK is examining the activities of Msaada.

The High Court has also heard Mr Moloney has since admitted to "very significant wrongdoing" in relation to the misappropriation of money from the charity and the amount he allegedly took now stood at €770,000. The court heard he had spent the money but was embarrassed and wanted to help rectify the situation.

The charity believes Mr Moloney still has access to funds.

He is also accused of using Bóthar credit cards to rack up €47,683 on apparently personal expenses, including flights from Shannon to Mallorca for his family that cost €3,916; writing cheques to withdraw €64,820 from Bóthar’s accounts. Bóthar is also investigating an accumulated €600,000 pension fund.

Mr Moloney has denied the allegations and the High Court heard he is keen to co-operate with Bóthar to find out what has happened to the money.

Bóthar chairman Harry Lawlor claimed Mr Moloney was “guilty of an egregious breach of trust and an appalling dereliction of his duty”.