Gardai warn farmers over dangerous loads after fodder hits bridge

This tractor carrying bales struck a bridge in Cahir last week. Image: An Garda Siochana
FarmIreland Team

Gardai in Tipperary have warned farmers to check load heights on their traliers following an accident in Tipperary.

This tractor carrying bales struck a bridge in Cahir last week.

"Thankfully, no one was hurt. Always check the height of loads & be aware of restrictions," Gardai said.

Gardai also called on members of the public to ring the Gardaí  if they see any unstable loads.

Meath accident

It comes as Gardai said a lorry driver is facing court following an incident on the M1 motorway last weekend.

Meath Traffic Unit attended an incident where an articulated lorry, which had a number of large square bales strapped down on top of loose grain in a tipper trailer.

According to Meath Gardai, the straps came loose and two of the bales fell onto the carriageway, one of them landing on the bonnet of a car.

Gardai also say that a following motorcyclist had a lucky escape when he drove across the remnants of the bale but managed to maintain control his bike.

The matter is understood to be under investigation and gardai have said the driver of the lorry is facing a court appearance for dangerous driving.

Other recent agri related road offences

Meanwhile, the issue of tachographs has also been highlighted by those in the agriculture community recently.

Recent legislation put a limit of 100km radius for tractors to travel from their base of operations.

However, Farm Contractors Ireland (FCI) said recently that many modern tractors are required to transport machines and farm produce greater distances, where the use of a truck would not be practical or economical due to the relatively low value of the goods in transit, such as straw.

FCI is calling for this limit to be raised to 180km.


