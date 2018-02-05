Gardai warn farmers over dangerous loads after fodder hits bridge
Gardai in Tipperary have warned farmers to check load heights on their traliers following an accident in Tipperary.
This tractor carrying bales struck a bridge in Cahir last week.
"Thankfully, no one was hurt. Always check the height of loads & be aware of restrictions," Gardai said.
Gardai also called on members of the public to ring the Gardaí if they see any unstable loads.
Meath accident
It comes as Gardai said a lorry driver is facing court following an incident on the M1 motorway last weekend.
Meath Traffic Unit attended an incident where an articulated lorry, which had a number of large square bales strapped down on top of loose grain in a tipper trailer.
According to Meath Gardai, the straps came loose and two of the bales fell onto the carriageway, one of them landing on the bonnet of a car.