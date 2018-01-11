Farm Ireland
Gardai urge farmers to check sheds and outhouses for missing 89 year old

William Busher was last seen seven days ago. Image: An Garda Siochana
Ciaran Moran

Farmers in Wexford have been asked to help in the search for an 89 year old man who is now missing for some seven days.

Gardaí in Wexford have renewed their appeal for information in relation to William Busher.

William was last seen on January 4, in the Kilmore Quay area and reported missing by family members on January 5.

He is described as approximately 5ft 10’ in height, of medium build and short grey hair.

It is unknown what he was wearing when reported missing but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered Brown Nissan Qashqai.

Investigating officers are asking farmers to check lands, sheds and outhouses and also Hotel and bed and breakfast owners to check guest lists etc.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Wexford on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

