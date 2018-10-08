Gardai in Tipperary recently discovered this tractor and trailer with zero lighting to the rear, driving on a poorly lit road.

Gardai seize tractor and trailer from boy (15) driving with no lights, licence or insurance

When Gardai stopped the vehicle they discovered the 15-year-old driver had no license or insurance and the vehicle was seized.

Cahir Gardai said the boys activities were very dangerous for other road users and they cautioned farmers to always make sure loads are secured and properly lit with warning lights. Agricultural tractors and self-propelled agricultural machines must be equipped with full lighting systems at all times, and not just during lighting up hours.

Full lighting systems include: side lamps, head lamps, rear lamps, stop lamps, direction indicators and number plate lighting. There is no height limit for baled produce (e.g. hay, silage, straw etc.) however the load must not exceed the vehicle’s design gross weight and/or individual axle weight limits.