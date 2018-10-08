Farm Ireland
Gardai seize tractor and trailer from boy (15) driving with no lights, licence or insurance

Image: An Garda Siochana.
Image: An Garda Siochana.
FarmIreland Team

Gardai in Tipperary recently discovered this tractor and trailer with zero lighting to the rear, driving on a poorly lit road.

When Gardai stopped the vehicle they discovered the 15-year-old driver had no license or insurance and the vehicle was seized.

Cahir Gardai said the boys activities were very dangerous for other road users and they cautioned farmers to always make sure loads are secured and properly lit with warning lights.

Agricultural tractors and self-propelled agricultural machines must be equipped with full lighting systems at all times, and not just during lighting up hours.

Full lighting systems include: side lamps, head lamps, rear lamps, stop lamps, direction indicators and number plate lighting.

There is no height limit for baled produce (e.g. hay, silage, straw etc.) however the load must not exceed the vehicle’s design gross weight and/or individual axle weight limits.

In addition, under road traffic law the bales must be properly loaded so that they are not liable to fall off, drag or cause danger and the load must be distributed in such a way that it is not likely to destabilise the vehicle.

