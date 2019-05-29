Gardai and Department of Agriculture officials have raided a farm on the outskirts of Letterkenny in Co Donegal.

Gardai raid farm in Co Donegal and uncover animal carcasses

The raid started this morning when officials from a number of different organisations arrived at a private farm near Newmills.

ESB maintenance officials are also on the site of the farmland which is also close to Newmills.

It is also understood that ESB officials are examining ESB connections on the farm as part of their visit to the site.

Department of Agriculture officials are using JCB digger equipment to dig at a number of locations.

Garda sources have confirmed that the remains of a number of animal carcasses have been uncovered and placed in bags.

Gardai are remaining tight-lipped about the operation.

No arrests have been made but Gardai remain at the scene.

