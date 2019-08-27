Gardai investigating sudden death of man on farm

Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Gardaí are investigating an incident of sudden death which occurred on farmland in Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath on August 23 at approximately 6:30pm.

A male in his 60s was pronounced dead at scene.

The body was removed to Mullingar Mortuary for post mortem.

Meanwhile Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 40s following an accident on a farm in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick on Saturday.

The man was seriously injured when the wall of a farm shed collapsed while construction work was being carried out.

The alarm was raised at approximately 7.30pm and Emergency Services and Gardaí attended at the scene. The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The local Coroner has been notified and body of the deceased has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be carried out.

