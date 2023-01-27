Gardai investigating possible link between arson and petrol bomb attack

The root cause of the incidents is thought to be a falling out between individuals, as reported by the Limerick Leader.

Gardai are investigating a possible link between a petrol bomb attack on a house and a farm shed set ablaze within days of each other in Kilmallock.

Gardai are understood to be very concerned at the escalation in serious criminal behaviour in the area, as reported by the Limerick Leader.

The root cause of the incidents is thought to be a falling out between individuals.

A number of petrol bombs were thrown at a house in Kilmallock on Wednesday evening, January 18.

Gardai confirmed they are investigating an incident of criminal damage.

“Investigations are ongoing at this time,” said a garda spokesperson. The area around the property was cordoned off to allow gardai to carry out a forensic examination.

“I've never heard of anything like this occurring in Kilmallock before. It's frightening,” said Cllr Carey, who asked anybody with any information regarding the incident to contact gardai.

Then on Saturday night a farm shed in Kilmallock was set alight in an arson attack at around 8.30pm.

One line of enquiry that gardai are following is that those suspected of being behind the petrol bomb attack on Wednesday evening are also behind the fire shed blaze.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Limerick Leader this Monday that they are investigating a suspected criminal damage incident by fire at a premises in Kilmallock on Saturday evening.

“No injuries were reported. There are no arrests at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” said a garda spokesperson.

It is understood that if firefighters suspect the cause of a fire is suspicious they contact gardai and a technical examination is carried out by specialist officers.

Six appliances from Kilmallock, Charleville and Cappamore rushed to the site of the blaze on the outskirts of Kilmallock.

They tackled the fire, which engulfed a farm shed, through the night and into the morning.

There were no animals in the shed at the time of the fire.

Gardai have appealed for anybody who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Kilmallock area on Wednesday and Saturday evenings to contact Bruff garda station on 061 382940.

One local told the Limerick Leader: “It's very sinister to think people would plan and carry out such things. It is crazy. Somebody is going to get hurt if they don’t cop on to themselves. It’s reckless in the extreme.”