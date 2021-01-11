Gardai hunt 'rogue' farmer after dead livestock found

Gardai are hunting a rogue farmer after more dead livestock was dumped on the outskirts of a Co Donegal village.

Walkers in a forest at Cronalaghey in Killygordon were left horrific after finding a freshly-dumped dead calf.

It comes just weeks after the discovery of seven dead sheep and assorted veterinary chemicals nearby.

Gardai are now investigating who is behind the callous dumping of the dead animals and how they have died.

Gardai are now investigating who is behind the callous dumping of the dead animals and how they have died.

Gardai are now investigating who is behind the callous dumping of the dead animals and how they have died.

Local man Martin McGlinchey who found the dead calf said he was sickened by what he found.

He called on the farmer behind the dumping to come back and remove the animal or get out of farming altogether.

“Would the scumbag who dumped this calf in the forest at Cronalaghey come back and lift it?

“If you can’t afford the €40 or to send it away properly then get out of farming because you are clearly no good at it,” he said.

Local county councillor Patrick McGowan said more needs to be done to track down who is behind the illegal dumping of dead animals.

He accepted that the ear tags had been removed from the dead animals in a bid to prevent identifying the owner.

However, he said it should not be difficult to track down who owned the animals, especially the sheep as they had distinctive markings.

He added that the remains of the veterinary products could also be tracked back to wherever they were sold and this could be used to track down who bought them.

“This is a very serious matter as we don’t know how these animals died and what happened to them.

“In my opinion, not enough is being done in general to track down the owners of such animals when they are dumped and allowed to rot in remote places,” he said.

Online Editors