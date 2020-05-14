Farming

Gardai give final warning to staff at factory where half are infected with Covid-19


Ken Foy

Gardaí visited a meat factory in which a massive cluster of coronavirus has broken out to warn workers further breaches of social distancing regulations would not be tolerated.

The warning came at a multi-agency meeting at the Kepak meat processing plant in Ballymahon, Co Longford, where 50pc of employees have tested positive for Covid-19.

Officers moved to the enforcement stage in the district which means those found breaching the restrictions will be arrested.

