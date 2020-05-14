Gardai give final warning to staff at factory where half are infected with Covid-19

Gardaí visited a meat factory in which a massive cluster of coronavirus has broken out to warn workers further breaches of social distancing regulations would not be tolerated.

The warning came at a multi-agency meeting at the Kepak meat processing plant in Ballymahon, Co Longford, where 50pc of employees have tested positive for Covid-19.

Officers moved to the enforcement stage in the district which means those found breaching the restrictions will be arrested.

Senior sources said there had been "huge concern" a large number of the plant's employees - particularly Brazilian nationals - had been in breach of the strict health regulations and travel restrictions in the weeks before the special meeting was organised last Friday. "There was a grave concern within the community about these young men being in breach of the regulations and it had been going on for weeks despite more and more people contracting the virus," a source said. Dangerous "Large groups of young men were going to the shops together and congregating outside shops and hanging around the streets. "Then there was a situation where they continued to car pool to travel to and from work which meant sometimes up to four to five people from different households were travelling in the same vehicle. "Considering there was a virus cluster at the factory all made for a very grave and dangerous situation. The majority of those involved were Brazilian nationals but it was not only them." Since the meeting with community policing gardaí, senior officers from Longford, senior HSE officials and the chief executive of Longford County Council, gardaí have observed no instances of Covid-19 law breaches. Officers said they were "very happy" with the level of compliance.