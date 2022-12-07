Farming

Gardai advise farmers ‘not to take law into their own hands’ in row over gangs targeting farms

Limerick County Chairman, ICMSA, John Bateman, from Meanus, Co Limerick, said gangs have been roaming his and his neighbour’s lands without fear of being caught, as there was “no response” from Gardai to their calls for help.

David Raleigh

Farmers blasted Garda management on Monday for “non existent” response times to their calls about rural gangs trespassing on their lands and thieving expensive farm equipment and intimidating and assaulting farmers.

However, a representative of the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris advised farmers or anyone else who may have a licensed firearm “not to take the law into their own hands”.

