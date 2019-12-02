Gardaí stop tractor driven by boy (12) on town street

Stock photo
Stock photo

Louise Walsh

Gardaí have expressed their relief after a tractor driven by a 12-year-old was intercepted safely in Co Meath in the early hours of yesterday.

The child was being accompanied by an eight-year-old and a 15-year-old in the tractor when it was stopped by gardaí at 12.30am in Trim, Co Meath.

A post on Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page reads: "Members from Unit C Meath Roads Policing stopped this John Deere tractor at 00.30am this morning in Trim town.

"They found three boys in the cab.

"A 12-year-old was driving the vehicle, accompanied by a 15-year-old and an eight-year-old.

"They were brought to Trim garda station and their parents were contacted.

"We know young farmers love driving tractors but they have to wait until old enough to be properly licensed."

Meath Sergeant Ronan Farrelly said there was "a huge sense of relief" among all gardaí involved.

"Trim was very busy at that time because of Christmas parties and generally people out and about socialising.

"They couldn't believe it when they saw three young boys driving around the town in a tractor.

"It was a bizarre incident but everyone is just relieved that they were intercepted safely before any harm might have happened to them or anyone else by way of an accident.

"Investigations are ongoing at the minute."

